All is set for the Dabo Soccer Academy Justifier scheduled for August 5, 6 and 7 at Konkori, Kumasi, organiser of the competition, actor Yaw Dabo has said.

The diminutive actor said the exercise, designed for players between ages 16 and 18, would be played in a tournament form with a registration fee of GH¢20 for individuals and GH¢100 for teams.

At stake is a GH¢2,000 cash prize for the winner and GH¢1,000 for second placed.