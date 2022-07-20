Savannah Regional NPP Mourns With Family of First Damongo Chairman

The late Mohammed Alhassan Waala

The Leadership of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Savannah Region has expressed condolences to the family of its first Damongo Chairman, Mohammed Alhassan Waala.

The first NPP Chairman for then Damango-Daboya, now Damongo constituency passed on at his private residence at Wa in the Upper West region.

A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mohammed Issah, described the late Mohammed Alhassan Waala as a person who lived a life of service, love, and loyalty bequeathing the same to his immediate family and the NPP fraternity at both the Constituency and Regional level.

“He was a kind-hearted patriot owing to his extraordinary disposition and attributes which endeared him to all. He was not only a great asset to the party but also a pillar behind the tremendous exploits chalked by the elephant family in the region.”

Mr. Issah said the death of the first NPP Chairman of Damongo is a big blow to the party and that the party will forever cherish his undiluted loyalty to the course of the party.

“On behalf of the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana Kalamonia, I convey to his children and the entire family, the condolences of the party. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of grief.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo