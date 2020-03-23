Shatta Wale Holds Church Service For Fans

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale found a remedy for his religious followers who could not gather for their usual Sunday church services following the ban on social gatherings.

The dancehall artiste, in a bid to keep the spirit of God alive in his fans, turned his Twitter page into a church, where he held an hour’s service.

Shatta Wale, who began by praising God, managed to get a lot of people to listen to his sermon, making him number one trend on the app.

The sermon was drawn from the book of Peter which talks about hope to uplift his fans, most importantly in the trying times the world is in now.

“These are serious times and as you reading my tweets from your homes believe in God that this phase of quarantine shall pass and our lives will be back to normal again, somebody shout amen,” he said in one of his tweets.

He said the verse was a sword and weapon to fight any situation that makes one sad.

After the preaching, Shatta Wale led his fans through the sinner’s confession prayer, after which they sang praises to end the church service.

It appears the dancehall musician has been touched by the Holy Spirit as he first presented himself as a prophet, declaring doom unto sinners who fail to honour God.

A few days ago, Shatta Wale revealed he had a revelation from God, explaining how His wrath has brought forth a new plague, the coronavirus.

Adomonline