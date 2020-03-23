KSM Mocks Prophets Over Coronavirus

KSM

Popular comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has mocked Ghanaian prophets over why God didn’t reveal the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to them long before now.

In a sarcastic Twitter post on Saturday, he wondered why some of them were able to declare Ghana’s 2020 election results but not the pandemic.

“Dear God, on the 31st, you told your prophets about the results of the 2020 election, but you forgot to mention that corona was coming? Oh why?

GOD: I am surprised some of u still trust those LYING CLOWNS (laughs),” he posted on Twitter.

COVID-19 has so far killed thousands around the world, with many others still being infected.

Ghana has so far recorded 21. The number of active cases now is 20, as one person has died.

Government has put in place a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus in Ghana; one being the quarantining of all passengers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

President Akufo-Addo also announced the closure of Ghana’s borders on Sunday midnight, as well as a called for national fasting and prayers to God to help humanity in time like this.

KSM’s tweet on Saturday received a lot of reactions, some of which criticised prophets over their prophetic activities.

By Francis Addo