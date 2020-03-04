Shatta Wale Parties With Yaa Pono After 2017 Rift

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and rapper Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) have been spotted hanging out over the weekend, first time after their ‘beef’ in 2017.

Both musicians made a lot of headlines in 2017 following a misunderstanding between them. Pono was reportedly denied an opportunity to perform at a concert headlined by Shatta Wale in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The organisers of the said concert later explained that Yaa Pono was unable to perform because they were running out of time, and therefore had to cut down on the performances.

Things got ugly when the two released diss tracks to attack each other. The rapper and dancehall artiste had since not smoked the peace pipe publicly until they were seen partying together at Club Onyx, owned by D-Black.

This is to suggest that they have put the past behind them.

In a video of them from the club, Shatta Wale was captured telling music fans not to take their musical fight personally.

“I want to send the message across. When we are beefing, my fans, don’t take it to your hearts because we make money out of it. We behave like politicians,” he said.

By Francis Addo