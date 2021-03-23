Shatta Wale, Stonebowy others Win GMAA Awards

Ghanaian Dancehall artists, Shatta Wale, Stonebowy, and other African entertainers have won awards at the maiden edition of the virtual Global Music Awards Africa 2021.

Shatta Wale won the category of the Global Reggae Dancehall artist of the year. He beat his colleague artist Stonebwoy and other African act including Burna Boy (Nigeria), Star Zee from Sierra Leone, Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), and Hep B (Nigeria).

Stonebwoy on the other hand won the Global Raggae and Dancehall song with the hit song ‘Journey’ off the Angloga junction album. He also beat the likes of Shatta Wale’s song ‘Choppings’, Buffalo Souljah ‘Shaming Enemies’, Heph B ‘Dolla Bill’, and Star Zee’s song ‘Big Money’.

Other celebrated Ghanaian winners include, Kelvin Boy who won the Global Afrobeat Artiste, Nanky ft Sarkodie won video of the year, MOG won producer of the year, Dhope Nation as Global best group, Kuami Eugen won album of the year with Son of Africa.

Other winners include songstress S3fa who won Ghanaian female act, Mr. Drew as most influential Ghanaian act and Mighty also won Emerging Ghanaian act of the year.

The 2021 edition of Global Music Awards Africa was celebrated under strict covid-19 protocols as performing artists including S3fa, Epixode, Nakeeyat, and other acts gave viewers spectacular show on the night as they celebrated the African Music Industry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke