Gyakie Hits Studios with Mayorkum

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie has hit the studio with Nigerian singer and songwriter Mayorkun.

According to sources, Gyakie who recently released the much anticipated “Forever” remix off her debut EP “Seed” with Nigerian superstar Omah_Lay is set to release another banger with Mayorkum in the coming days.

In a video sighted by DGN Online, the two artists were seen in the studio listening to their recorded collaboration song.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke