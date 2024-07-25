Shatta Wale Thrills Fans @ Legon

Shatta Wale

The University of Ghana (Legon) SRC Week Celebration saw an unforgettable performance by Ghanaian dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

The event, which attracted thousands of students including music fans from all walks of life, treated fans to non-stop live performances from Shatta Wale.

The Artistes Night, held at the Pent Hall, turned into a night of electrifying music and high energy as Shatta Wale arrived on stage in style and delivered a fiery performance that left the audience wanting more.

Known for his superb performances, Shatta Wale as the headline artiste commanded the event with a high energy performance, setting the tone for what was expected.

The ‘Dancehall King’ hitmaker had the crowd chanting and singing along to every song he performed.

Shatta Wale showed no signs of slowing down, delivering hit after hit with passion and energy. He set the whole atmosphere into a frenzy of movement and cheers.

He performed an array of his popular songs, including ‘Say Fi’, ‘Low Tempo’, ‘Prove You Wrong’, ‘Kill Them With Prayers’, and his latest hit ‘Mama Mia.’

His dynamic performance set the crowd on fire, demonstrating why he is considered the gold standard in stage performance.

Despite the heavy rains, the party continued, as the students were so captivated by Shatta Wale’s energy and charisma that they pleaded for him to perform until daybreak.

His performance at the UG-Legon concert is a testament to his enduring appeal and unmatched talent in the Ghanaian music scene.