2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Launched

A scene from the launch

The 2024 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has been officially launched.

The launch, which took place at the Multimedia Group Limited premises on Saturday, July 20, 2024, saw the dazzling prowess of talents in Ghana’s disc jockey (DJ) industry.

Produced by Merqury Republic, the 12th edition is partnering with Joy Prime as the official media partner.

The channel manager, Emily Nyarko, expressed the station’s elation to partner with the prestigious event.

“Partnering with the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards aligns perfectly with our vision to showcase and elevate the diverse musical landscape of Ghana,” she disclosed.

She extended a heart of gratitude to the organisers of the awards scheme for entrusting Joy Prime with the partnership, and promised to feed viewers with an ultimate experience of every bit of the event to inspire all DJs in Ghana and beyond.

The headline sponsor, Guinness Ghana, also shared a word of appreciation to support the event for the second time.

The marketing manager for the Spirit and RTDs category of the company, Nana Yaa Amoah Owusu, mentioned that their major aim for this year is to promote female DJs.

“DJs are the life of the party, and our flagship brand, Smirnoff, is also the life of the party, and that is the reason why we have partnered with this platform. For this year, we definitely want to put highlight and spotlight on the female DJ fraternity while also ensuring that overall we’re helping to build capacity,” she said.

For this, they will be holding an all-female DJ concert to uncover and celebrate the dexterity of females in the sector.

She called on corporate Ghana to rally their support behind the initiative so it can be expanded and recognised globally.

The coordinator for Merqury Republic, David Quaye, pointed out experiences fans should anticipate as the main event approaches.

This year’s activities include the Pub Festival, which allows the organisers journey to other regions outside Greater Accra to discover talented DJs in the selected regions.

The Ghana DJ Clinic is the educational arm of the awards scheme that empowers DJs through conferences and other educational programmes.

The coordinator revealed that the board has reintroduced the regional category, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Themed “United by Music,” the 2024 edition promises to be more enthralling by bringing together DJs across Ghana and Africa to make the event memorable.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place on November 9.

DJ Lord OTB won the ultimate prize as the Guinness Ghana DJ of the Year in 2023, making him the reigning champion.