Shatta Wale Tops Apple Reggae Chart In USA

Shatta Wale’s song titled ‘property’ has made it to the number one position on Apple’s iTunes Reggae chart in the USA.

The dancehall artiste becomes the first Ghanaian act to achieve this feat.

He has beaten other world-class artistes and their songs on the chart to emerge at the top. Among them were Shaggy with his songs ‘Angel’ and ‘It wasn’t me’, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, Jimmy Cliff, and Wayne Wonder.

The song; ‘Property’ was part of the ‘Jamaican Garrison Christmas compilation’ released in 2020 and executive produced by the Contractor Music Group, a marketing company in Jamaica.

The award-winning Dancehall artiste’s song comes after Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, who was the first African artiste to be crowned on the non-Reggae chart of USA iTunes.