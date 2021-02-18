Shatta Wale’s 1Don Hits 1Million Audiomack streams

Multiple-awarding winning dancehall Artist, Shatta Wale, has expressed gratitude to fans after his latest song 1DON hit one million streams on Audiomack.

1Don was release in January 2021.

The 1DON song becomes the first Ghanaian track to gather over 1 Million streams on Audiomacks within the space of one month this year.

The 1DON songs follows his last hit song ‘Borjor” and “ Hajia Bintu” in 2020 before he was featured in Beyonce’s Black is King album for his contribution in the track “Already”.

The Dancehall King took to his Twitter page to expressed gratitude to God and fans for the love and support they’ve exhibited after the release of the song “1DON”.

Shatta Wale is said to release another new track on Friday titled “lift” which according to speculations on social media it is targeted at the board members of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after releasing the ban on him together with Stonebwoy.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke