Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ & ‘My Level’ Hit Songs Feature In American Movie

Shatta Wale. INSET: Black Beach

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has hit the jackpot after his two hit songs ‘Ayoo’ and ‘My Level’ got featured in a Hollywood Movie titled ‘Black Beach’.

‘Black Beach’ is an American movie that tells the story of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past when he agreed to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Shatta Wale’s songs ‘Ayoo’ and ‘My Level’ were played in a night club scene.

Shatta Wale becomes the second Ghanaian artiste with a song featured in a foreign movie after highlife artiste Bisa Kdei’s song ‘Asew’ was featured in the Christmas movie ‘Jingle Jangle’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke