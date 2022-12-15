Shatty Charlotte Wins Big At Western Gospel Music Awards

Shatty Charlotte

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Shatty Charlotte, has emerged Best Gospel Artiste in the Diaspora at Western Gospel Music Awards 2022.

The gospel artiste after the honour at a ceremony recently held in Takoradi, Western Region, noted that winning an award does not make one the best among the lot, rather, it only appreciates the fact that one’s hard work has been recognised.

According to her, as a budding artiste whose work of art like writing songs starts from a small corner of her kitchen when cooking or praying at midnight, winning an award becomes a recognition of her hard work.

She further said, the award also creates a platform to connect a musician’s work to others through music ministration.

She said even though she finds joy when working as a teacher or a nurse, she is more fulfilled when ministering songs for people to be blessed.

Shatty Charlotte said winning the Best Gospel Artiste in the Diaspora award has inspired her to bring more of what is in her for people to benefit.

The gospel artiste expressed her appreciation to Pastor Nanasei Kyeretwie of the Miracle Temple Assemblies of God in UK for motivation and pushing her to release ‘Power in Praise’ at a point she already gave up.

The award winner announced that she would release another single early next year to glorify God.

Shatty Charlotte is a gospel singer, songwriter, professional teacher, and nurse with a strong passion for the kingdom of God, spreading the gospel through her songs such as ‘Wind of Praise’, ‘Truest God’, ‘It’s Never Late’, and ‘Aseda Afore3.’

Her album “Power in Praise” gives meaning to the essence of praise and tells the story of her life.