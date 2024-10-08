SHC Boss Calls For Debate On Galamsey

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of the State Housing Company, has sounded a clarion call for a Presidential debate focused on the scourge of illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey, in Ghana.

In a recent social media post, Appiah emphasized the urgent need for leading Presidential candidates, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, to engage in a public discussion on their plans to combat this environmental menace.

Calling for immediate action, he explained “The citizens of Ghana deserve to hear directly from both candidates regarding their perspectives and actionable plans to combat the illegal mining menace,”

He argued that this debate is crucial for ensuring accountability and transparency in the candidates’ strategies, as the repercussions of illegal mining are far-reaching, affecting not only the environment but also the livelihoods of many Ghanaians.

The SHC MD, Kwabena Appiah’s call for a debate resonates with many Ghanaians who are eager for clarity on how the next president intends to address this pressing issue.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, is using it as a weapon to fight against the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Even though the ruling government has put measures in place to tackle the menace.

The hashtags #GalamseyDebate and #GhanaDeservesAnswers highlight the growing public demand for dialogue and solutions to this environmental crisis.

Galamsey has been a persistent problem in Ghana, with devastating effects on the country’s land and water resources.

BY Daniel Bampoe