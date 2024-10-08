Galamsey Fights Need Nationalistic Approach- NHIA Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has emphasized the need for a nationalistic approach in combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He believes that politicizing the issue will only hinder progress.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Aboagye stressed that a collective effort is required to tackle the menace. “No individual or administration can entirely combat the menace without the combined effort and commitment of other stakeholders,” he noted.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, Dr. Aboagye called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama to sign a pact to combat galamsey.

This, he believes, will demonstrate their commitment to addressing the issue.

Aboagye expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s willingness to sign such a pact, citing his “crystal clear” views on illegal mining.

“He’s described certain strategies several times. He is prepared to sign all necessary agreements,” Dr. Aboagye said.

The NHIA CEO also urged chiefs to support the government’s efforts in dealing with galamsey.

“Our solemn pledge as a government is to ensure we stay consistent with this pledge and harness existing potential to reap the full benefits of building a very resolute small-scale mining sector,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe