Minerals Commission Strips Mahama Naked

In a shocking revelation, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi, has exposed former President John Dramani Mahama’s role in Ghana’s mining sector.

Martin Ayisi revealed that former President John Mahama issued more small-scale mining licenses than current President, Nana Akufo-Addo, sparking intense debate on the management and regulation of the industry.

Presenting a document to Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, Ayisi emphasized that the surge in licenses granted during John Mahama’s tenure has significantly contributed to the challenges facing the mining industry today.

“The increased number of licenses has led to environmental degradation and social issues,” Ayisi noted.

The Minerals Commission CEO stressed the need for responsible mining practices and better oversight to prevent small-scale mining activities from harming the environment and local communities.

“We must strike a balance between economic benefits and environmental protection,” Ayisi urged.

Martin Ayisi also opposed calls for halting new mining licenses, arguing that this would exacerbate the illegal mining crisis.

“If licenses are not granted, individuals will resort to illegal mining, also known as galamsey,” he warned.

Background of the Issue

Ghana’s mining sector has long been plagued by illegal mining activities, which have severe repercussions on the environment and local communities.

The Minerals Commission has faced criticism for its handling of the issue.

In 2020, the government launched the Small Scale and Community Mining Scheme to provide a controlled mining regime and stop illegal mining.

However, the scheme’s effectiveness has been questioned.

Reactions

Meanwhile, the revelation has sparked intense debate on social media, with some criticizing Mahama’s administration for its handling of the mining sector.

Others have praised Ayisi for shedding light on the issue.

BY Daniel Bampoe