In a significant move to enhance communication access in Suhum Constituency, parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe popularly called Protozoa inspected the ongoing installation of mobile network poles on Monday, October 7, 2024.

This project, made possible through Protozoa’s lobbying efforts with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), aims to improve network connectivity in over 20 communities with poor coverage.

The initiative is a welcome development for Suhum residents, who have long faced challenges with mobile network access.

Protozoa’s commitment to addressing this issue demonstrates his dedication to improving the lives of his constituents.

Protozoa has been vocal about the need for infrastructure development in the area. His efforts to bring better network connectivity to the community align with his campaign promise to lobby for infrastructure projects.

-BY Daniel Bampoe