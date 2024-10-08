Northern Region Boasts 98% JHS To SHS Transition Rate

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Siabu, has announced a remarkable 98% transition rate from Junior High School (JHS) to Senior High School (SHS) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

This achievement is attributed to the Free SHS Policy.

“The Free SHS Policy has been a game-changer,” Siabu stated at the Northern Regional Town Hall Meeting and Exhibition. “We’re committed to ensuring every child has access to quality education.”

The event, held at the GNAT Hall in Tamale, brought together government officials, stakeholders, and citizens to discuss regional progress.

Government Allocates GHC8.2 billion to Mitigate Dry Spell Impact

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng, revealed plans to spend GHC8.2 billion to alleviate the effects of the recent dry spell. Over GHC3 billion has been raised so far.

“We’re working tirelessly to support affected communities,” Ampaabeng assured.

Food Grants for Farmers

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Muhammed Hardi Tufeiru, announced the distribution of food grants to over 800,000 farmers in eight affected regions, starting October 10.

“This initiative will help farmers recover from the dry spell,” Tufeiru explained.

Bridging the Gap between Government and Citizens

Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, emphasized the importance of town hall meetings in fostering trust and transparency.

“These meetings provide a platform for citizens to engage with government officials,” Ms Abubakar said.

The event showcased exhibitions highlighting government initiatives and projects in infrastructure, roads, healthcare, and education.

Background on Free SHS Policy

The Free SHS Policy, introduced in 2017, aims to provide free secondary education to all Ghanaian students.

The policy has increased access to education, especially for disadvantaged communities.

Previous Regional Achievements

The Northern Region has made significant strides in education and infrastructure development.

The region has seen improvements in road networks, healthcare facilities, and economic growth.

BY Daniel Bampoe