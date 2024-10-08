Confusion Rocks Labour Union Front Over Alleged Chop, Chop… As GMA Boycotts Galamsey Strike

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has announced its decision to boycott the Organized Labour strike, citing the failure of Labour leaders to provide clear timelines for the industrial action.

This development has sparked controversy, with some questioning the motivations behind the GMA’s decision.

According to Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the GMA, the association cannot participate in a strike without a well-defined plan and timeline.

However, this move has raised eyebrows, with some suggesting that the GMA’s decision may be linked to allegations of Labour executives seeking personal gain.

Recently, the Adhoc Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining dismissed claims that Organized Labour demanded funds to call off a planned strike, describing the accusations as “baseless and unfounded”.

The committee emphasized that discussions with Labour leaders were held in good faith, without any inducements.

The GMA’s boycott has highlighted divisions within the Labour Union, with some members questioning the leadership’s commitment to the strike.

The lack of clear timelines and communication has led to frustration among some union members.

Background of the Dispute

The Organized Labour strike was called in response to concerns over working conditions, wages, and benefits.

However, the GMA’s decision to boycott the strike has raised questions about the effectiveness of the industrial action.

Reactions from Labour Leaders

Meanwhile, Labour leaders are yet to respond to the GMA’s decision, but the development is likely to spark intense debate within the union.

The allegations of executives seeking personal gain have added fuel to the fire, with some calling for greater transparency and accountability within the union.

-BY Daniel Bampoe