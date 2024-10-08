GMA Boycotts Organised Labour Strike

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has made a bold decision to defy the nationwide industrial action called by Organised Labour, set to begin on Thursday October 10, 2024.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, GMA President Dr. Frank Serebour clarified that the association has not declared a roadmap for industrial action and expects its members to continue providing full services without interruptions.

“We are in solidarity with Organised Labour in their fight against galamsey, but we will not be joining the strike yet,” Dr. Serebour stated.

“The National Executive Council will provide further information when necessary.”

This decision comes on the heels of the government’s expression of surprise at Organised Labour’s decision to proceed with the strike, despite ongoing negotiations to address the illegal mining issue.

The government has announced plans to revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023, and intensify enforcement against illegal mining in protected areas.

“The government is committed to curbing the environmental devastation caused by galamsey,” said Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar.

“We support a proposal requiring presidential candidates to sign a pact committing to the fight against illegal mining.”

The GMA’s stance has been met with mixed reactions, with some questioning the association’s decision to boycott the strike.

Background on Galamsey and Labour Unions

Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining, has been a persistent issue in Ghana, with severe environmental and health consequences.

Labour unions have been vocal about their opposition to galamsey, citing its harmful effects on workers and communities.

