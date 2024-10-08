Ghana’s Battle Against Mpox Continues

Ghana has confirmed its second Mpox case, following the diagnosis of a 15-year-old boy in September.

The latest case involves the boy’s mother, bringing the total number of cases to two. Health officials are working diligently to prevent further spread of the virus.

Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, is a viral disease primarily spread through direct contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The Ghana Health Service has intensified public awareness campaigns and is coordinating with local health facilities to ensure preparedness in managing potential cases.

Ghana reported its first Mpox case of the year earlier, joining 16 African nations with reported cases.

In 2023, the country recorded eight cases.

Global Efforts to Combat Mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first Mpox test for emergency use, expanding testing availability in affected countries.

Meanwhile, Health officials urge the public to remain vigilant, adhere to hygiene protocols, and report suspected symptoms promptly.

Additional resources have been mobilized to monitor contacts of the confirmed cases, particularly in affected communities.

BY Daniel Bampoe