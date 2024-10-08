Police Opens Recruitment Portal

The Ghana Police Service has announced the next stage of its 2024 recruitment exercise, inviting shortlisted candidates to write an examination on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

This examination is a crucial requirement for the recruitment process and will be conducted in all 16 regional capitals across the country.

Examination Centers:

The Police in a statement noted that the examination will take place at the following locations:

– Accra: University of Professional Studies, Accra

– Ashanti: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi

– Upper East: Bolgatanga Technical University, Bolgatanga

– Central: University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast

– Savannah: Ndewura Japka Senior Technical School, Damango

– Oti: Dambai College of Education, Dambai

– Ahafo Goaso: Nursing Training School, Goaso

– Volta: University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, Volta

– Eastern: Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua

– North East: College of Nursing and Midwifery, Nalerigu

– Wiawso: College of Education, Wiawso, Western North

– Bono: University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani

– Western: St Johns Senior High School, Takoradi

– Northern: University of Development Studies, Tamale

Bono East: Krobo Nursing Training School, Techiman

Upper West: Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Studies (SDD-UBIDS), Wa

Important Reminders

Candidates are advised to check their emails and SMS messages for directives regarding the upcoming examination.

The Ghana Police Service wishes to caution the public that there is no payment of money involved in this recruitment process, and anyone demanding money should be reported to the Police.

The service also extended its best wishes to all candidates and encouraged those who were not shortlisted to try again next time.

