Barker-Vormawor Denied Third Bail

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC activist and convener of the Democracy Hub, has been denied bail for the third time by the Circuit Court today.

This development comes two weeks after his arrest during an anti-galamsey protest organized by the Democracy Hub.

Barker-Vormawor’s denial of bail has sparked concerns about the judicial system’s handling of his case.

Background of the Case

Barker-Vormawor’s troubles began when he was arrested during the anti-galamsey protest, which aimed to bring attention to the environmental and social impacts of illegal mining.

Previous Bail Denials

Prior to today’s denial, Barker-Vormawor had been refused bail by both the Accra High Court and the Circuit Court respectively.

This latest denial marks the third time the Circuit Court has refused his bail request.

The court’s decision has been met with criticism from some quarters, with many questioning the grounds for the repeated denials of bail.

Court Directives

In its ruling, the court directed the Circuit Court to commence prosecution within 72 hours.

The judge warned that any delay would be unacceptable, emphasizing the need for expeditious justice.

