Goodluck Jonathan Calls For Peaceful Elections

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has lauded Ghana’s democratic standards, describing them as a model for Africa in the lead-up to the December 7th general elections.

As the leader of the West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF), Goodluck Jonathan convened with Ghana’s National Election Security Task Force to discuss measures aimed at ensuring a violence-free election.

During the meeting, Goodluck Jonathan commended the credibility of Ghana’s electoral process, highlighting that the nation’s democratic practices set a high standard within the sub-region.

He expressed optimism that the 2024 elections would be the most peaceful in Ghana’s history, attributing this confidence to the expertise of the individuals serving on the National Election Security Task Force.

The pre-election consultative meeting served to update WAEF on the national security task force’s preparations for promoting a peaceful electoral atmosphere.

Goodluck Jonathan’s visit underscores the significance of regional cooperation in fostering democracy and stability across West Africa.

Dr. George Akufo Dampare, Inspector General of Police and chairman of the National Elections Security Task Force, reassured Ghanaians and the international community that electoral security has seen marked improvements compared to previous years.

He emphasized the success of collaborative efforts, which have made the electoral process safer and more secure.

Additionally, Dr. Dampare called on stakeholders, including political parties, the Electoral Commission, civil society, and the general public, to unite with the task force in their endeavors.

He firmly believes that this collective effort will not only lead to successful elections but also instill pride in every Ghanaian, both individually and nationally.

