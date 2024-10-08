Small-Scale Miners Push Back Against Organized Labour’s Strike

The Responsible Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana has announced a demonstration against Organized Labour’s planned nationwide strike, set to begin on October 10, 2024.

The association argues that Organized Labour’s stance on illegal mining is counterproductive and politically motivated.

“We firmly believe that Organized Labour’s stance is not the solution to this century-long problem,” said Mark Conduah, General Secretary of the association.

“What we need is a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of illegal mining.”

Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining, has long plagued Ghana, causing significant environmental damage and water pollution.

Despite efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, the problem persists.

“The wrongs of a recalcitrant few cannot be used to ban all other small-scale mining firms undertaking responsible mining,” Conduah emphasized.

The Minerals and Mining Act 2006, Act 703, legalizes small-scale mining, and the association argues that a blanket ban would harm legitimate businesses.

“Galamsey is already banned in Ghana, and therefore, Organized Labour’s call to ban legitimate mining is just an attempt to frustrate the legalized small-scale mining business,” Conduah stated.

Past governments have attempted to address galamsey through military interventions, but these efforts have been unsuccessful.

The Demonstration

The protest, scheduled for Friday, October 12, 2024, will take place through the principal streets of Accra.

The association urges Organized Labour to desist from demonizing their trade and instead support stakeholders in finding workable solutions to mitigate the threats associated with illegal mining.

“We are counting on your usual cooperation,” Conduah said.

“We want to draw the public’s attention to the fact that small-scale mining is legal in Ghana,” Conduah reiterated.

“We urge Organized Labour to support various stakeholders to fashion out workable solutions.”

BY Daniel Bampoe