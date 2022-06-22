SHC Hands Over Bungalows To Immigration Service

State Housing Company Limited has handed over keys to seven bungalows to the Ghana Immigration Service in the Western North Regional Capital of Sefwi Wiawso.

The seven detached bungalows comprises of 2 and 3 bedrooms for the use of officers of the Western Commnad of GIS.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday 21st June, 2022, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery was full of praise for the level of collaboration between GIS and SHC and urged other State institutions to emulate their relationship.

The Deputy Managing Director of SHC, Sherifa Tijani-Sekyere who handed over the keys, commended Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiaso traditional area for his visionary leadership in giving the parcel of land to SHC for a housing project.

The ceremony saw in attendance the Comptroller General of GIS, Asuah Takyi, Western North Regional Minister, Richard Obeng, a delegation of Chiefs as well as Management of SHC.