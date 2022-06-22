GHS Denies Outbreak of Ebola In Tamale

Dr. John B. Eleeza

The Northern Regional Health Directorate has rubbished media reports that the Northern region has recorded an outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the region.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, told DGN Online that the World Health Organization (WHO) through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is supporting the Northern region to organize a simulation exercise.

“It was a stimulation exercise they were doing and so they tried to make it look real for purpose of the exercise and not that there was an outbreak of Ebola in the region.”

The Northern Regional Health Director indicated that the purpose of the simulation is to provide an avenue for a functional assessment of the operational capability, sufficient, and efficacy of the Northern region for public health preparedness and response and to provide an opportunity to validate existing mechanisms and identify areas for improvement.

The simulation exercise will also provide an opportunity to enhance communication, information sharing, and coordination between stakeholders.

He urged the general public to disregard any media report about the outbreak of Ebola virus disease and assured that health personnel in the region are being trained to ensure that they are capable of handling any outbreak diseases in the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale