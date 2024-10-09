SHE Delegation Arrives

Lady Patricia Adams Williams

In furtherance of its corporate mission to strengthen female leadership in Africa, SHE Empowerment Global is set to be launched in Ghana to provide poor single women, including mothers, with essential entrepreneurial skills and resources to improve their income.

A delegation, headed by the founder, Lady Patricia Adams Williams accompanied by SHE Empowerment Global Ambassador, Dr. Cheryl Polte-Williamson, and Board member Dr. Shirley Clarke arrived on Monday, October 7, for the launch, scheduled for October 11 at Alisa Hotel.

A presser issued on the eve of the delegation’s arrival in Accra said the organisation’s vision is to empower poor single women, including mothers, aged 18-35, with entrepreneurial skills to enable them to achieve economic independence and create prosperous futures for themselves.

“SHE Empowerment Global has set out to break the cycle of poverty and dependency among single women, including mothers aged 18 to 35, by fostering economic independence through entrepreneurship training,” Lady Patricia stated.

To ensure sustainability, she added, “we foster businesses that are scalable, so that participants not only generate income but can also reinvest and grow.”

Lady Patricia is certain that if policymakers nurture the entrepreneurial skills of women in Ghana, it could help kickstart the next phase of economic development in the country.

In collaboration with a team of key Ghanaian stakeholders, including Madam Nana Oye Bampoe, gender activist, Madam Delasi Amable, a Development Consultant and Dr. Benedict Yartey, an educationist, the delegation will hold meetings with government officials, policymakers, local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community leaders and potential partners in the private sector.

It will tour the Princess Marie Louis Hospital at Kantamanto in Accra for discussions with the administration to explore the mutual benefits of collaboration, as well as share SHE’s vision with the Ghana Beauticians Association.