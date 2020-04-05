Show Your Love…NPP Guru Charges Companies

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

ODENEHO KWAKU Appiah, the Affigya Kwabre South Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, is calling for collective efforts to fight the Covid-19 virus.

He particularly urged companies and organizations in the country to offer the needed support to government so that the Covid-19 virus fight would be won easily.

Odeneho Appiah said the fight against the Covid-19 virus is a capital intensive mission and said that the country is already expending huge amount of resources to make sure that those infected with the deadly virus are properly taken care of.

He said business activities in the country are virtually on their knees due to the partial lockdown, which would surely increase hardship.

“We are in difficult times as a country and this is the time that we need the intervention of the companies and organizations that are operating in the country.

“It is time for these organisations to share some of their profits with the needy and the vulnerable in society to help lessen their burden”, the NPP chairman appealed.

He said the government should not be seen to be doing it alone and must be supported by all to defeat the virus.

The NPP chairman commended President Akufo-Addo’s administration for living up to expectations so far in fighting the deadly virus.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi