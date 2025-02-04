Showmax: Stream Your Perfect Match This Valentine’s Month

Catch Dr Likee and Akosua Ago Aboagye on Kasa No Y3 More on Akwaaba Magic

Love comes in all shapes and genres this Valentine’s Month and Showmax is your ticket to entertainment that match your mood.

Whether you’re bingeing solo, enjoying a cozy night in with your partner, or sharing laughs with family, Showmax delivers a line-up as dynamic as the relationships we celebrate.

What Will People Say Ghana S1

This reality series puts love in the spotlight as hopeful romantics step into the dating arena. Each episode features a seeker navigating compatibility tests, candid conversations, and thrilling challenges to uncover their potential partner.

With dramatic reveals, heartfelt moments, and unexpected turns, What Will People Say? delivers a fresh and modern take on Ghana’s dating scenes while also celebrating the courage to follow one’s heart, even when everyone is watching.

The show is hosted by charismatic Ghanaian media personality Sika Osei who showcases her effortless charm and deep understanding of relationships that brings warmth, wit, and elegance to the show.

Local Flair With Drama and Laughs

There’s no better time to share laughs and enjoy drama like in the month of love and Showmax serves all these with Accra Stay By Plan Season 2 and Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3.

Follow the antics of tenants in a shared residence in Ghana’s capital Accraas they navigate their careers, relationships and personal challenges in Accra Stay By Plan.

In Real Housewives of Lagos, it’s old foes and new faces serving up not only fierce fashion looks but so much drama. Watch the plot twists, gossip and strategic partnerships as these ladies go about their lives.

The Best Man Series: A Celebration of Friendship and Love

Reunite with old friends and celebrate the lasting bonds of friendship with the Best Man series. From the 1999 classic The Best Man to the eight-episode mini-series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the series is filled with laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters highlights the rich complexity of Black male friendships while giving its leading ladies a dynamic and relatable screen presence. Plan a watch-party or settle in for a soul-warming solo binge – it’s TV’s version of comfort food.

Action-Packed Bromance: Bad Boys Ride or Die

When it comes to bromancewith a side of explosions, nothing beats Bad Boys. Stream the entire franchise on Showmax and follow the iconic duo as they bring the heat with daring chases and unforgettable one-liners. It’s the right mix of action and heart, whether you’re in it for the laughs or the adrenaline.

Showmax doesn’t stop there. Get lost in romantic classics, unexpected twists, and nostalgic favourites. Check out My Brilliant Friend for a story of long-lasting connection and friendship, relive the heartfelt moments of The Notebook and laugh and swoon with50 First Dates.

Whatever your mood, Showmax has a match waiting for you.Stream now at showmax.com and let the love (and the bingeing) begin.