Dstv, Gotv Celebrate Month of Love

February is here, and love is in the air. From grand romantic gestures to quiet family moments, this is the season to celebrate connections of all kinds– whether it’s romantic, platonic, or familial.

But we can all agree that nothing goes better with love than the perfect line-up of entertainment. That’s why DStv and GOtv are serving up a Month of Love packed with irresistible content for everyone, and every mood and moment.

Whether you’re planning a cozy date night, need something fun for family bonding, or just want to spend some quality me-time with your screen, February’s entertainment line-up promises to keep your heart full and your screen busy.

Kick start Valentine’s Month with DStv and GOtv’s Step Up promotion, which gives you more entertainment for less. Upgrade your package, and we’ll take you a step higher– at no extra cost.

Cooking uparomantic meal to celebrate? LetMagnolia Table With Joanna Gainesinspire your Valentine’s menu with dishes rooted in her Asian heritage, and lots of ideas to make your table as heartfelt as your plans. Catch Season 8 on the Food Network from Thursday 6 February at 2:05pm.

After preparing dinner, let love take centre stage on Friday 14 February with TNT’s Buddy Love Day. Laugh, cry, and cheer with a line-up of buddy comedies and heartfelt portrayals of friendship, including:The Proposal at 4:35pm,Cop Out at 6:30pm andDie Hard with a Vengeance at 8:20pm.

MovieRoom has you covered with classic love stories like The Notebook and 50 First Dates every Wednesday nightthroughout February at 6pm.

If you are in the mood for some real life stories and reb craking laughter, then Akwaaba Magic is the perfect partner. Catch Kasa No Y3 More and Accra Stay By Plan from Thursday February 6 and Friday February 7 from 8:30pm.

February isn’t just about hearts and flowers – it’s about passion, rivalry, and the love of the game. Start February with: Premier League: Arsenal vs Man City at 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League Serie A: AC Milan vs Inter at 5pm on SuperSport Football

WWE Royal Rumble on the WWE Channel, available to DStv Access customers until Wednesday 5 February.

Keep the action going with the Carabao Cup Semifinals on 5 and 6 February, and the Premier League clash: Spurs vs Man United on Sunday 16 February.

Let the little ones join in the fun with love-filled adventures on DStv’s kids’ channels.

On Cartoonito, the Happy Valentine Stunt airs on Friday 14 February at 2:30 pm with love-and-friendship-themed episodes from favourites like Masha and the Bear and Cocomelon.

Over on CBeebies, shows like Barney’s World shares lessons in love and friendship every weekday at 2:15pm.

Disney Channel highlights empowering stories with the Girls in Science Stunt (10–14 February), featuring characters like Ghost Spider.

From laughter to lessons, there’s something for every young heart.

This Valentine’s Month let DStv and GOtvbe your perfect Valentine. With heart warming stories, action-packed drama, and family-friendly fun.

Upgrade your DStv or GOtv package through *759# and celebrate the month of love with joy.