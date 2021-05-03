SHS Boy, 18 Shot by armed Police at Techiman

A senior High school boy identified as Obeng Emmanuel, aged 18, has allegedly been shot by an armed police officers at Krobo near Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The incident occurredon Sunday at 12:05am.

According to sources, the boy was shot by the officers after he allegedly pelted them with stones at the Krobo area while they were on patrol.

The two officers, Constable Owusu Mensah and Constable Dominic Amankona who were on motorbikes in an attempt to defend themselves and escape, fired a warning shot which hit the victim on the shoulder.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently on oxygen at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

The family of Obeng Emmanuel has refuted allegations leveled against their child, insisting he never pelted stones at the police officers as claimed.

