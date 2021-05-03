COSRA Donates Blood To Tamale Teaching Hospital Blood Bank

The Catholic Organization for Social and Religious Advancement(COSRA) of the Tamale archdiocese, has donated blood to the blood bank of the Tamale Teaching hospital in the Northern region.

The blood donation follows a blood shortage that hit the Tamale Teaching hospital.

A statement signed by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching hospital, Misbao Mohammed, indicated that it has become difficult getting voluntary donors to donate blood to the hospital, adding that family replacements have equally become hard to come by in recent times.

“The few pints of blood we had at the blood bank have been depleted creating an acute shortage of blood in the hospital”, he said.

Management of the Tamale Teaching hospital therefore appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the hospital by donating blood as well as encouraging others to voluntarily donate blood to the hospital.

The President of COSRA, Madam Elizabeth Paaya, said the association was touched by the issue of shortage of blood at the Tamale Teaching hospital blood bank, hence the reason they decided to come to the aid of the facility to donate blood to save lives.

She encouraged the general public not to be afraid but rather come out in their numbers to donate to the blood bank of the Tamale Teaching hospital to save lives.

The Tamale Teaching hospital is the main referral facility for health care in Northern Ghana.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale