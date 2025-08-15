Siano SC Crowned 2024/25 GARFA KGL Inter-Club Champions

Siano SC celebrate their victory

SIANO SOCCER Club of Ga West clinched the 2024/25 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Districts KGL Inter-Club Colts Championship with a 2-0 victory over All Nice FC in the grand finale at the Teshie McDan Complex.

The competition, sponsored by KGL, featured twelve district champions and kicked off on August 2 across four centres, showcasing some of the capital’s brightest grassroots football talent.

After an intense group stage, Siano SC and All Nice FC joined Barca Kids and Munnik FC in the semi-finals.

All Nice FC advanced after a penalty shoot-out win over Munnik FC, while Siano SC overpowered Barca Kids 3-0.

In the final, Siano SC’s skill and tactical discipline proved decisive, sealing the win and earning the giant trophy, new jerseys, and a GH₵10,000 cash prize.

Star man Norbert Mensah was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The championship will be remembered for its thrilling matches, competitive edge, and its role in grooming the next generation of Greater Accra football stars.

By Wletsu Ransford