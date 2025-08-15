NPP Leadership At NDC Headquarters

The NPP leadership and their NDC counterparts during the visit

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by its General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), paid a solemn visit to the headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to express their condolences over the tragic loss of NDC members who perished in the recent helicopter crash.

The NPP delegation was warmly received by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alongside other members of the party’s National Executive.

Introducing the NPP delegation, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP’s National Organiser, underscored the purpose of the visit and solidarity in the face of national grief.

Delivering his message of condolences, General Secretary JFK expressed profound sorrow on behalf of the NPP, describing the incident as not only a loss to the NDC but a national tragedy with deep repercussions for all Ghanaians.

“We are overwhelmed by the warm reception, but unfortunately, it has come at an unpleasant moment, and that is not good enough,” JFK remarked with a heavy heart.

As part of the visit, General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua signed the book of condolences at the NDC headquarters, leaving a heartfelt message in memory of the departed.

Chairman Asiedu Nketia, in his response, extended his gratitude to the NPP delegation for their thoughtful gesture, describing it as a commendable act that reflects the deeper bonds of national unity beyond political lines.

The visit was marked by a strong spirit of empathy and mutual respect, with both parties reaffirming the importance of standing together as one nation in times of grief.

Notable members of the NPP delegation included Third National Vice Chairman Alhaji Osman Masawudu, National Organiser Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, Former Minister of Interior Henry Quartey, and National Nasara Organiser Aziz Futah.