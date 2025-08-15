Chelsea To Donate Part of Club World Cup Bonuses To Jota, Silva Families

The late Diogo Jota

Chelsea will donate part of their FIFA Club World Cup winnings to the family of late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

The gesture follows their triumph in July’s expanded tournament, where they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The club earned an estimated $114.6 million (£84.4m) from the victory, setting aside $15.5 million (£11.4m) for players who featured in the competition.

In a joint decision between the squad and management, an equal payment from that fund will be made to the Jota family.

Jota, who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, and Silva, a player for Portuguese side Penafiel, died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, on July 3 — just 10 days before Chelsea’s Club World Cup final.

Liverpool have since unveiled extensive tributes, including a planned memorial sculpture at Anfield, the permanent retirement of the No. 20 shirt, and the introduction of a ‘Forever 20’ emblem on player kits for the 2025/26 season.

A grassroots football programme in Jota’s name will also be launched through the LFC Foundation.