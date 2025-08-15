36 Family Health University Graduates Inducted As Doctors

Some of the inductees in a group photograph during the graduation ceremony

The Medical and Dental Council has inducted 36 newly qualified medical doctors from Family Health University (FHU) as medical doctors.

The graduates from the Family Health University were among 192 new doctors inducted into the medical profession over the weekend.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, reminded the inductees of the immense responsibility of the profession, which sometimes involve taking difficult decisions.

He, therefore, urged them to uphold the highest professional standards to maintain the trust and confidence of the public, while the Medical and Dental Council continue its mandate to safeguard public health to ensure quality training for medical and dental practitioners.

The Chairman of the Council, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, for his part, also advised the new doctors to always make patients’ well-being a priority, continue to learn and be abreast of emerging medical technologies.

Founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, who assured the graduates of the university’s commitment to support their growth and mentor their progress, emphasised the need for the graduates to attach importance to teamwork and abide by professional ethics.

Some of the graduates also expressed gratitude to the founders for establishing Ghana’s first private medical school, which has supported them to achieve their aspirations of becoming doctors.

Family Health University’s Medical School is Ghana’s premier private medical school, offering a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for SSCE and ‘A’ Level graduates, and a four-and-a-half-year Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for science degree holders. The institution prides itself on student-centered learning strategies designed to foster excellence and innovation in healthcare delivery.