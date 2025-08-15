Police Ladies Draw Tough Group In Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers

GHANAIAN CHAMPIONS Police Ladies have been drawn in Group B of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers alongside Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria, Association Sportive de la Kozah of Togo, and Sam Nelly FC from Benin.

The qualifiers, set for Côte d’Ivoire from August 23 to early September, will see Police Ladies aim to deliver their best performance in pursuit of a place in the main tournament later this year.

With strong opponents in their group, the Ghanaian side faces a stern test but remains determined to make a mark on the competition.

The tournament offers not only a shot at continental glory but also valuable international exposure and experience for all participating clubs, while contributing to the growth and popularity of women’s football in West Africa.

BY Wletsu Ransford