Super Cup Loss: Spurs Condemn ‘Cowards’ For Racially Abusing Tel

Mathys Tel

Tottenham say they are “disgusted” by the racial abuse received by forward Mathys Tel following their defeat by Paris St-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The north London club, who lost 4-3 on penalties after letting slip a two-goal lead, said people who had sent abusive messages to Tel on social media were “nothing but cowards”.

Tel, 20, came on as a substitute in the 79th minute and was one of two Spurs players who failed to convert from the spot in the penalty shootout.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards – hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” Tottenham said.

“We will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify.

“We stand with you, Mathys.”

Posting on social media, Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke called the abuse “pathetic”, adding: “Will it ever stop? Anyone can miss a penalty. Big up bro for taking one.”

PSG Victory

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead in the dying minutes as Paris Saint-Germain claimed the UEFA Super Cup on penalties in Udine, sealing the first European trophy of the season.

Spurs appeared on course for victory after set-piece goals from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, either side of half-time, marked an ideal start for new manager Thomas Frank in his first competitive match.

A resilient defensive display kept the Champions League holders at bay for most of the game.

However, the momentum shifted late on as PSG, revitalised by substitute Fabian Ruiz, broke through in the final moments. Kang-In Lee pulled one back with a fierce strike from the edge of the box, before Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time header made it 2-2 and forced penalties.

Tottenham initially took control in the shoot-out after Vitinha’s early miss, but the tide turned when Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed to convert.

Nuno Mendes then struck the decisive spot-kick, handing PSG a narrow triumph just a month after their Club World Cup final defeat.