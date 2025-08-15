‘You Are In A Safe Place’- Omane Boamah’s Children

The late Dr. Omane Boamah’s children

CHILDREN OF late Defence Ministry Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, have recounted fond memories they shared with their late father before his demise, emphasizing that he’s in a safe place.

Reading the tribute at the burial service, the children stated that the late Minister was more than a father, as he instilled discipline, Christianity, and family values during his days on earth.

“You educated us about what it means to live with integrity, humility, and courage. He taught us that success was not just about what we achieved, but about the lives we touched. You lived those words every single day, whether you were serving patients in the hospital, fighting for justice in the corridors of power, or lying on our beds after a long day at work for a quick talk, which almost always ended up maturing in sleep,” they said.

They stated that the late Defence Minister’s love was steady and gentle, saying,” even with the waves of national duties on your shoulders, you always made time for us. You called us every day when you traveled. Never missed our important moments, and when you couldn’t be there in person, you made us feel you were right beside us.”

They added, “He reminds us that family is not part of life, it is life.” He taught us to dream big but stay grounded. He showed us that compassion is a strength that speaking the truth is an obligation, and that service to others is the greatest clarifying call. We will miss writing to you, laughing with you, and sitting with you whenever you have a lot on your schedule. We’ll miss talking about our future and hearing your advice. You drive us to school all the time, especially when we have exams, Daddy. Why did you have to leave us so soon?”

They added, “Never in a million years. Could we have imagined you’d leave us? You live your life like a race, always trying to do more, love more, and share more. We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright, it could never go out. Why have you done this to us? We absolutely cannot believe we would never see you again. Never hold your hand. Never sit with you at night and talk. We will carry forward your values. Live with your compassion and let your light shine through us. Though you are gone from our side, you’re made forever in our hearts, our father, our friend, our hero. Rest well.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke