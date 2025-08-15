Gyakie, Nacee, Jack Alolome Bid Farewell To Helicopter Crash Victims

SEVERAL ENTERTAINMENT Personalities have assembled at the forecourt of Black Star Square to bid a final farewell to the victims of the helicopter crash incident that happened on August 6 at Adansi Akrufuom in the Ashanti Region.

They include Ghana’s Afrobeat musician, Gyakie, Gospel musicians Jack Alolome and Nacee, and Actress and CEO of the National Film Authority Kafui Danku among others.

The state burial has gained wider attention in the country and the continent at large after the incident which has been described as an “unprecedented tragedy” by President John Mahama.

Many high-profile personalities are observing the ceremony, paying their last respect before they are finally buried.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke