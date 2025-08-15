Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Died Amid Academic Pursuit

The late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala

THE LATE Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala died amidst his high pursuit of education in Safety and Accident Investigations in the United Kingdom.

In a biography read by his widow, Ursula Wematu Asaghedewe, he was described as a generous man, a man of action who believed that serving God and humanity was the highest calling.

Squadron Peter Baafemi Anala was born on 2 November 1989.

He hailed from Siniensi in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region and was the youngest child of Paul Oscar Anala and Lucy Apung Anala. He spent his formative years in Tamale, where his family resided.

It was evident in his early years that he possessed a keen interest in technical skills. None could have foreseen that the vibrant young boy would one day serve his nation with such selflessness and dedication, ultimately paying the ultimate price.

As fate would have it, Peter began his primary and junior secondary education at Barwah Barracks, home to the Air Force Base in Tamale. He later attended St. James Seminary/Secondary School, where his discipline and academic excellence flourished. He often likened his alma mater to a military training camp, reflecting the profound impact it had on shaping his character. Upon graduating from St. James, Peter pursued a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), graduating in 2012.

He went on to obtain a Master of Science in Air Transport and Aviation Management from the same institution in 2023. At the time of his passing, he was pursuing postgraduate studies in Safety and Accident Investigation in the United Kingdom.

Within his community, Peter was known as someone who never forgot his roots. Whether mentoring young people, advising friends, or assisting neighbours, he consistently sought to uplift others. His generosity extended beyond words; he was a man of action who believed that service to God and humanity was the highest calling.

Though his career in the Ghana Air Force brought him recognition as a skilled pilot and dedicated officer, Peter’s true legacy lay in the relationships he built and the lives he touched. His integrity, kindness, and unassuming nature endeared him to all.

Peter is survived by his wife and their daughter. Despite the demands of his career, family remained the cornerstone of his life. He loved them deeply and spoke of them with warmth and pride to all who would listen.

A baptised and confirmed Catholic, Peter held deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. His faith guided his principles and approach to life, and he remained steadfast in it until the very end.

Peter’s legacy stands as an enduring example of bravery, academic excellence, and patriotic sacrifice. His life epitomised dedication to family, faith, and nation. We join his family, church, and community in mourning this great loss, celebrating the life of a man who, though gone too soon, lived fully and left an indelible mark on every heart he encountered.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

By Florence Asamoah Adom