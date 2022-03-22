SIM Card Registration Extended to July 31

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has extended the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to July 31, 2022.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the extension was necessitated by several factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them to register their SIM cards.

She also noted that more time was required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App was being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad which would be operational by mid-April.

“It is clear that the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met,” hence, “the extension of the deadline, “to ensure that every eligible SIM card is captured and we produce a credible database by the end of the exercise.”

She commended the public for their support in ensuring that through this exercise, a credible SIM database is developed with integrity to help address issues of cyber fraud and promote secure SIM Card based transactions.

The SIM registration exercise began on October 1, 2021 and is expected to end on March 31, 2022.

As of March 17, 14,091,542 SIM Cards have been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348,532 Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 New SIMs registered.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri