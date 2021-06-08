Singer, 64, Makes Debut For Division 4 Club

Enrico Ruggeri in action

Famous Italian singer-songwriter, Enrico Ruggeri, made his debut for fourth-division club ASD Sona at the age of 64 on Sunday.

Ruggeri started in his team’s 1-0 league home loss to Tritium Calcio 1908. He wore the No. 10 jersey and played nine minutes before leaving the pitch.

Sona is a small town in the northeast of Italy, located in the province of Verona, and has a population of 18,000. Ruggeri joined the semiprofessional Serie D club in April following an invitation from the club president.

“I’m a playmaker,” he had said during his unveiling. “I play behind the forwards. The president invited me to play and I accepted with enthusiasm this new adventure, comforted by the fact that Maicon is here.”

Former Brazil international Maicon signed a six-month contract with Sona earlier this year and started alongside Ruggeri on Sunday.

Maicon, 39, won a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble with Internazionale in the 2009-10 season. Ruggeri, who began his music career with the punk band Decibel, twice won the Sanremo Music Festival as a solo artist.