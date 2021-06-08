Scrap Dealers Steal Railway Tracks

Scrap dealers have heightened their thefts of the bourgeoning railway infrastructure in the country.

In the latest incident of stealing of sleepers and railway tracks, a truck laden with the items has been stopped by security agents on the fringes of the Eastern and Ashanti regions.

A source has told the DAILY GUIDE how in some places armed guards are keeping watch over the expensive items which scrap dealers have set their eyes upon.

In the areas between Juaso and Nkawkaw, the scrap dealers are said to be active, a situation which has informed the devising of measures to outwit them.

Concerned citizens have called for intensified actions against the thieves, one of which they say is the inclusion of chiefs and opinion leaders, otherwise as they put it, “the scrap dealers will thwart the efforts of government.”

In the picture accompanying this story, a large quantity of railway tracks and sleepers were found deep in the forest after they were concealed there for later recovery.

By A.R. Gomda