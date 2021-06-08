UNDP Enhances Capacity Of Groundnut Farmers

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has provided a processing factory (cottage industry) to women groundnut farmers in Kintampo South Municipality to add value to their produce before selling it.

Women from Ayorya, New Longlo, Nkwanta, Garu, Sabuley, Branam and Kyincan can now process their produce (groundnuts) after harvesting into groundnut paste, oil, among others.

With the establishment of the Ayorya Groundnut Oil and Paste Processing Factory, the women avoid dealing with middlemen who cheat them by offering low prices.

Under the name, ‘Ayorya Women Farmers Association’, the women have been mobilised into cooperatives.

Country Director of UNDP, Silke Hotlander, the chief of Ayorya, Nana Busi Gyinda and Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan jointly inaugurated the factory.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Silke Hotlander said her organisation’s priority is rural women in agriculture and agro processing, and the promotion of food security through organic farming.

She entreated the farmers to go beyond producing nuts but add value to improve their individual status. “We want to help Ghana to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal on agriculture to ensure food security,” she said.

Board Chairman of UNDP, Dr. King David Amoah on his part advised the women to ensure the sustainability of the factory for future generations. “Make sure it doesn’t collapse within a short time,” he advised.

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan on his part praised the UNDP for providing the financial support and Nananom for providing land free of charge to establish the factory. “This project is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of promoting value addition to our raw materials through the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative,” he added.

The facilitator of the project, who is also the Kontihemaa of the Buoyem Traditional area, Nana Gladys Adusah, thanked the UNDP for the assistance.

She said the processed groundnut oil would be absorbed by the School Feeding Programme and for export.

She said the factory would provide ready market to about 3,000 out-growers in groundnut farming in the district.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Ayorya