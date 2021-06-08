‘Let’s Stay United’

Kojo Acquah

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effia-Kwesimintsim, Kojo Acquah, has urged all aspirants who have been vetted for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the various districts to remain united and work assiduously for the progress of the ruling party.

“I will advise the party members who applied for the position of MMDCEs that whether they are selected or not, they should all come together as one, because no matter what it is only one person who will be selected for each of the positions,” he noted.

Mr. Kojo Acquah, who is one of the 64 persons who applied for the MMDCEs position in the 14 districts of the Western Region stated “all of us cannot be given the same position at the same time.”

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, Mr. Acquah, who is contesting unopposed, said he did not just get up one day to become an MCE.

“It was through hard work, endurance and sacrifice,” he said, adding “I worked hard, and it is my hard work and endurance that got me where I am today.”

He pleaded with the party members to remain united and work hard for the party’s victory in 2024 and beyond.

“Because of my hard work and relationship with the NPP activists in my area, when nominations were opened for the position of MCE, no one contested me,” he noted.

“I thank the party members for giving me the support and the two MPs in the municipality, Prince Hamid Armah and Joseph Cujoe, MPs for Kwesimintsim and Effia respectively.

“This is also a record that has been set because over 3,000 people are battling for these positions countrywide, so if you go unopposed it’s a great achievement,” he said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi