Phar Rangers Quit Ghana Football

Phar Rangers

Second tier side Phar Rangers has withdrawn from Ghana Football Association (GFA) competitions with immediate effect, the club announced yesterday.

The Akuapem Mampong based side quit their involvement in the Nations Division One League Zone 3 and the FA Cup.

“The management and Directors of Phar Rangers have resolved to withdraw from all GFA competitions including Division One Zone 3 League and the FA Cup with immediate effect.

“Consider the club defunct henceforth,” a statement by the club read yesterday.

The statement signed by Hamid Saaka, Administrative and Operations Manager of the club, said the club has withdrawn from all competitions and is now defunct.

Rangers have advanced to the round of 32 in the MTN FA Cup after brushing aside Dreams FC.