Sir John Foundation Coming, Son Announces

Sir John

A FOUNDATION to sustain the positive and generous works of the late Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka ‘Sir John’, is in the pipeline, it has been announced.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, the son of Sir John, said his family wants his late father’s legacy of always extending a hand to the needy in society, to be sustained following his sudden death.

According to him, extensive talks have been held by the bereaved family and the Sir John Foundation would soon be outdoored to make positive impact in lives.

“The foundation is one of the many ways that the family can do to keep Sir John’s memory alive. This foundation will promote his generous acts when he was alive,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Joy TV, Amoateng Afriyie said the foundation would be used to solicit for funds and resources to readily extend a helping hand to the needy.

“We can raise funding to embark on charity works through the foundation,” Sir John’s son indicated, adding that in due time details of the foundation would be made public.

Amoateng Afriyie also described Sir John as a remarkable, generous and unique father, who sacrificed his time, energy and resources to make life better for his children and others.

“My father lived and worked in London for so many years just to make life better for me and my siblings. Because of him we attended better schools,” he said about his father.

According to him, his late father was a gifted politician and a charismatic leader who saw politics as a profession and a hobby, adding Sir John was also a good communicator.

Sir John, he noted “lived and breathed politics,” indicating that his family, especially himself, would dearly miss Sir John, whose sudden death has become a shock to them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi