Sinohydro Road Projects Begin In April

Kwasi Amoako-Atta

THE VARIOUS road projects under the Sinohydro $2 billion bauxite deal are expected to commence in April, 2019.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known to journalists on Sunday, March 31, in Accra.

The first tranche of the Sinohydro agreement is worth $649m and under that amount several road projects are expected to be executed across the country.

According to the Minister, the projects would commence with the Tamale Interchange.

It would be recalled that the Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro of China was entered into in 2017.

It was subsequently approved by Parliament, and two sets of contracts according to the minister, have been laid before the Parliament.

The two contracts, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told journalists, were the “Engineering Procurement Construction contracts (EPC), Deferred Payment Agreements (DPA).

List of Roads

DGN Online understands that the Sinohydro phase one projects include a 84km Accra inner city roads, 100km Kumasi inner city roads, one Tamale Interchange project, PTC Roundabout Interchange Project, Takoradi, 14km Adenta-Dodowa dual carriage way.

Other projects include 39km Sunyani inner city roads, 32.19km Western region and Cape Coast inner city roads, upgrading of selected feeder roads in Ashanti and Western regions, rehabilitation of a 38km Oda-Ofoase-Abirem road, construction of a 66.40km Hohoe-Jesikan-Dodo Pepesu, giving a total kilometers of 441.59.

For the Accra inner city roads, Ga North – Trobu is expected to get 19.03km, a 23.7km for Ga Centra – Anyaa Sowutoum, Ga East – Dome Kwabenya 21.70km, Ledzokuku – Teshie 11.3km, Nanakrom –Santeo 8.0km.

Beneficiaries of the Kumasi inner city roads project are Manyhia Sub-Metro which will see construction work of 11km, Suame Sub-Metro, 9.45km; TafoPankrono Sub-Metro, 9.79km; Asokwa Sub-Metro, 9.91km; Kwadaso Sub-Metro, 6.29km; Oforikrom Sub-Metro 7.43km; Subin Sub-Metro, 8.98km; Nhyiaeso Sub-Metro 7.00km; Bantama Sub-Metro, 10.00km; Asante Mampong, 20.15km

In Cape Coast, there is to be the construction of three roads in Akotokyir, six roads for Amamoma Area; seven roads for Abura New Community and three roads around the Polytechnic Area.

For the Western Region, there is going to be the construction of Apawusika road and links; a 10.19km road for Prestea Town

Some selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, according to the Minister, include a 7.2km Achiasejxn. – Wansamere – Awisasujxn Feeder road; 4km Mpasatia – Town roads; 4.5km Nyinahin – Adupri feeder road; Nyinahin – SeresoTimpon – Achiasejxn feeder road, 29.7km; 4.1km Nyinahin – Town roads

4.1; 1.5km Nyinahin Market jxn. – Pentecost Church feeder road; 14km Nyinahini – Kyekyewere feeder road; 3km Kessekrom – Adiembra feeder road.

Massive Development

The $2 billion Sinohydro facility is envisaged to massively boost infrastructure development across Ghana, and has seen the National Democratic Congress (NDC) apparently expressing opposition to the deal, misleadingly describing it as a loan facility instead of a barter arrangement.

BY Melvin Tarlue